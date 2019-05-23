Burglary call becomes meth arrest Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Charlie Loughton Dailey [ + - ] Video

BELLMEAD, TX - A 59-year-old Bellmead man was arrested and about a pound of methamphetamine seized when Bellmead police responding to a possible burglary in progress found something else instead.

It was at 7:37 a.m. Wednesday when police responded to the 100 block of Lopz street after witnesses reported seeing people entering a home through a window.

When they got there, police found three women inside, but it turned out one of the women lived there.

Police also found 59-year-old Charlie Loughton Dailey inside who lived there and did not seem to have any problem with the women being in the home.

When the officers were looking at the vehicles on the property they saw drug paraphernalia inside one of the vehicles.

A probable cause search of the vehicle turned up about 400 grams of methamphetamine inside.

Loughton was taken into custody and a large amount of cash was found in his pocket.

He was taken to the McLennan County Jail on charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group one, which is a first degree felony.

Police then got a search warrant for the residence and the property that resulted in the seizure of multiple types of prescription medications, drug parapehrnalia, another 28 grams of meth and a semi automatic handgun.

The total weight of meth seized was 428 grams and cash seized totalled just under $16,000.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.