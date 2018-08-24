Cameron Park Zoo staff goes to Borneo Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Johnny Binder releasing oragutan into the wild ( Cameron Park Zoo photo) [ + - ] Video

WACO, TX - The two Cameron Park Zoo employees who helped conservationists release orangutans back into the wild in Borneo explained what they did on the trip on Thursday.

The Bornean Orangutan Survival Foundation takes in orangutans affected by deforestation or who are orphaned. Those animals are rehabilitated and then released back into the wild. They are monitored for about three years to make sure they are okay.

The zoo says their employees taught the organization methods for handling captive animals while the people in Borneo showed them the importance of conservation.

"It's partnerships like this where zoos like this can have ambassador animals that will really help their wild cousins, and so it's partnerships like this [that] really do make a difference in changing the world and saving the animals from extinction," says Cameron Park Zoo Curator Terri Cox.

The Cameron Park zoo says it will fundraise for medical equipment to help the organization in borneo.

Foundation CEO Dr. Samartin Sihite will visit the Cameron Park Zoo and give a presentation on the conservation of wild orangutans Thursday, August 23, at 6:00 p.m. and will be joined by Johnny Binder and Terri Cox who will share their experiences on the trip.