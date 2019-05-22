Capital Murder trial of Cedric Marks is moving forward Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Cedric Marks. (Courtesy: Bell County Jail) [ + - ] Video

The attorney for Capital Murder suspect Cedric Marks says pre-trial hearings will start Friday.

That's what Michael White told FOX44 as the bond hearing for Marks was reset for Wednesday afternoon. District Attorney Henry Garza confirmed the information.

FOX44's Anna Thrash asked Garza if a decision had been made about whether to seek the death penalty for Marks. He said it would be announced at a later time.

44-year-old Marks is accused of killing Temple friends Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin and then burying their bodies in Oklahoma.

White hopes the state will decide whether they will pursue the death penalty within the next week or two.

"It's starting to strain the relationship I have with Mr. Marks because of him being agitated about not having his own investigator visit with him privately," White says.