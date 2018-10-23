Local

Car rented, then stolen, driver arrested

By:

Posted: Oct 23, 2018 11:19 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 23, 2018 11:19 AM CDT

TEMPLE, TX - Temple police say that a man rented a car, but someone else ended up driving it,  at least for awhile.

Police were called at 1:47 a.m. Sunday by a man who had rented a Red Hyundai Accent from a local rental agency,  only to have it taken from a location in the 400 block of Fryers Creek Drive.

It was later Sunday night when an officer noticed a Red Hyundai Accent pull away from a stop sign in the 700 block of South 23rd Street without yielding to traffic on Avenue H.

When he attempted to make a traffic stop on the car for the violation, he learned that this was the vehicle that had been reported stolen several hours earlier.

The driver pulled into a driveway in the 800 block of South 23rd and got out,  but when the officer asked him to stop,  he ran off.

A foot pursuit ensued,  with the driver being chased down and caught.

Police identified him as 24-year-old Furious Akie Gonzales of Temple.

He was taken to the Bell County Jail

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Stay Connected