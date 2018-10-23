Car rented, then stolen, driver arrested

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TEMPLE, TX - Temple police say that a man rented a car, but someone else ended up driving it, at least for awhile.

Police were called at 1:47 a.m. Sunday by a man who had rented a Red Hyundai Accent from a local rental agency, only to have it taken from a location in the 400 block of Fryers Creek Drive.

It was later Sunday night when an officer noticed a Red Hyundai Accent pull away from a stop sign in the 700 block of South 23rd Street without yielding to traffic on Avenue H.

When he attempted to make a traffic stop on the car for the violation, he learned that this was the vehicle that had been reported stolen several hours earlier.

The driver pulled into a driveway in the 800 block of South 23rd and got out, but when the officer asked him to stop, he ran off.

A foot pursuit ensued, with the driver being chased down and caught.

Police identified him as 24-year-old Furious Akie Gonzales of Temple.

He was taken to the Bell County Jail