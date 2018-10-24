Card skimmer thieves hit area hard

WOODWAY, LACY LAKEVIEW, WACO, TX - Multiple security cameras have caught these two men at ATM machines using cloned credit and debit cards in McLennan county for the past two weeks.

Police say the crooks stole thousands and thousands of dollars from peoples' bank accounts.

"We do believe it's from a possible skimmer placed on a gas pump or ATM machines somewhere," says Larry Adams, the Assistant Police Chief for Woodway PD, "We do know of at least two here in Woodway of ATMs that they have withdraw money from."

Police believe these two men have local ties, but are possibly from out of town.

There are numerous victims in McLennan county and Killeen.

"Detectives have followed up on some possible locations where skimmers may have been placed where are common places where the victims have used their ATM cards, at this time we are unable to locate any devices at those locations but that does not mean they were not there before," Adams explains.

When using your debit card at a gas pump, police ask that you charge it as credit that way it does not give the suspects your pin number.

"We also advise you to turn on the Bluetooth on your phone and look at that, because a lot of these skimmers are wireless and they are putting out a Bluetooth signal." Adam says, "So if you pull up your Bluetooth and look it's going to pick up a weird looking number and that could possibly be skimmer in the machine."

If you can, use the pump closest to the front of the gas station.

Adam adds "Alot of the gas pumps now have tamper tapes on the doors, so you want to make sure that is intact before using the machine as well."

Original Story:

Area police are looking for a group of men who have stolen literally thousands of dollars from bank accounts using cloned debit and credit cards.

Woodway police report investigating what was described as " a whole stack" of reports involving the men who were believed to have been working the area for about a week.

Investigators say the men involved did not seem at all concerned about hiding their faces or keeping their vehicles off security cameras as they used cloned cards to drain accounts.

One vehicle caught on security cameras was a blue Volkswagen Passat SUV with both front hubcaps missing, bearing paper license tags and with a unique Apple logo on the front above the grill.

It was believed the information on the cards was obtained through the use of skimmers on ATM's, perhaps installed on ATM's inside convenience stores.

However, investigation of area machines turned up no skimming devices still in place and officers are not sure where the skimmers might have been used.

Law enforcement agencies are asking that if you believe you have been a victim of the thieves and have had unauthorized withdrawals made from your accounts to contact your local police.

There have been numerous local victims.

Area financial institutions, including two credit unions have also made reports of abuse of accounts.

Police are asking that anyone who might know who these people are call local law enforcement.

A large number of cases have been reported in Lacy Lakeview and Waco and some in other areas of McLennan County.

The Texas Department of Agriculture also looks for illegal credit card skimmers as part of their consumer protection responsibilities for over 400,000 fuel pumps statewide.

They say that if a skimmer device is suspected or found, TDA will contact local law enforcement authorities for removal of the device and subsequent criminal investigation.

Consumers are encouraged to be aware at the fuel pump at at ATM's and if the credit card scanner looks like it has been tampered with, move to another pump or machine or if fueling pay inside.

To make a complaint about a fuel pump contact TDA at 1-800-TELL-TDA