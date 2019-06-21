Catch free movies at the Hippodrome this summer!

Do you like movies? What about free movies?

The Deep in the Heart Film Festival will be showcasing a free independent (indie) movie every Monday through this summer.

This Monday’s film will be “The Idea of Manhood,” where two old friends unexpectedly spend one day together and end up debating each other’s shortcomings. You can watch the trailer here.

The weekly movies will be shown at the Waco Hippodrome at 7:00 p.m. For more information on the lineup, you can go here.

Sources: Act Locally Waco, Deep in the Heart Film Festival