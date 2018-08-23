Central Texas State Fair returning for 31st year Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BELL COUNTY, Texas - The Central Texas State Fair is back again at the Bell County Expo Center!

This year, all the classics are back. Everything from PBR to the fairgrounds and carnival, as well as live music.

Because it's the 31st year, they are adding an extra day and starting things off on Thursday instead of Friday. All rides will cost just $1 on opening day.

"And then we also looked and improved some other things that we are currently doing, but wanted to improve them to make them better. One of them is our livestock show. We've got kids coming from across the state, and we look forward to [having] them. Our carnival, we've expanded it. It'll be bigger," says Central Texas State Fair Manager Keith Smith.

The fair runs from August 30 through September 2. Tickets are $10 and can be bought at the door or online.