Child hit by jeep near Aquilla

AQUILLA, TX - The Department of Public Safety reports an 11-year-old girl was in critical condition Monday after being struck by a Jeep SUV near Aquilla.

Spokesman Sergeant Ryan Howard said the accident happened about 11:20 a.m. Monday as the child was crossing FM 933 near FM 2114 south of Aquilla.

The jeep was northbound.

The girl was taken to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

No charges were filed.