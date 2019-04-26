Local

Children critically hurt in crash

AXTELL, TX - The Department of Public Safety reports two children were critically injured in a crash near Axtell that troopers say was caused by a vehicle not stopping at a stop sign.

DPS spoksman Ryan Howard said the accident occured about 7:50 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of US Highway 84 and FM 939  ( also known as County Line Road) when a Mitsubishi SUV going south on FM 939 entered the intersection " without properly stopping at the stop sign."

The Mitsubishi was struck by a Chevrolet passenger car that was going east on Highway 84.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was taken to a Waco hospital for treatment of possible injuries.

A 7-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy who were passengers in the Mitsubishi were taken to a hospital in Temple in critical condition.

Both of the occupants of the Chevrolet were taken to a Waco hospital for possible injuries.

The investigtion into the accident was listed as still open Friday morning.

