Choking incident sends woman to hospital, man arrested at scene

LACY LAKEVIEW, TX - A woman who had just gotten out of jail ended up going to the hospital after being choked during a violent domestic incident in a Lacy Lakeview parking lot Tuesday.

Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said it was a case of an officer being at the right place at the right time about 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The officer had just pulled into the parking lot of a pawn shop on a routine business check when he was flagged down by a witness to a fight going on between a man and a woman.

The officer intervened and found the woman had been choked to the point of needing to go to the hospital, with the suspect in the case was arrested on the spot.

Police say the suspect had just picked the victim up at the jail and they had become involved in an argument in the pawn shop parking lot, when things got violent.

Police noted the difference in size of the victim and suspect, with the victim being about 5 foot 3 and weighing a little over a hundred pounds and the suspect being 6 foot 1.

Arrested and taken to the McLennan County Jail was 25-year-old Jeremy James Vidrine, who was booked in on a charge of assault family violence, choking or impeding breath.

The female victim was later released from the hospital.