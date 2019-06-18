City of Killeen assisting Copperas Cove with storm damage recovery

A Bell County city is lending its neighbor a helping hand.

The City of Killeen’s Solid Waste Division will be assisting the City of Copperas Cove in its storm damage recovery efforts.

The regular trash collection schedules will not be affected, but regular brush collection will be delayed over the next two weeks as a result of this aid, according to the City of Killeen.

The City of Killeen goes on to say they apologize for inconveniences caused by this delay in service and appreciates the patience of their residents as they assist Copperas Cove.

The National Weather Service Field office in Fort Worth toured the area affected by the storm earlier this month and determined an EF-2 tornado with peak wind speeds of 115 mph hit Copperas Cove. You can view our previous story here.

Source: City of Killeen