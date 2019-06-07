College Station PD seeking persons of interest in trespassing incident
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The College Station Police Department needs your help to get information regarding a trespassing incident.
If you recognize any of the teenagers and young adults pictured above, you can call the department at (979) 764-3600.
Source: College Station Police Department
More Stories
-
The family of James Reed wants justice after he was killed in an…
-
Bellmead Police need your help finding the man who broke into…
-
The 1st Cavalry Division Headquarters at Fort Hood has moved…