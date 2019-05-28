Local

Company names Killeen 'Most Patriotic City in Texas' for second year in a row

Posted: May 28, 2019 02:50 PM CDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 02:50 PM CDT

KILLEEN, Texas - Killeen, Texas has been named the Most Patriotic City in Texas for the second year in a row by online car insurance shopping platform Insurify.

The company's research team was able to identify the city with the highest share of military service in each state.

Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra says, "We are honored to receive this designation. Killeen has
long maintained a strong relationship with Fort Hood and prides itself in the support it provides
soldiers and their family members who live within our great city. This hard work and dedication
to supporting our military is a hallmark of our community, and one that I only see getting stronger
as we continue into the future."

More information about the award, and the full list of recipients, can be found here

Source: City of Killeen

