Company names Killeen 'Most Patriotic City in Texas' for second year in a row

KILLEEN, Texas - Killeen, Texas has been named the Most Patriotic City in Texas for the second year in a row by online car insurance shopping platform Insurify.

The company's research team was able to identify the city with the highest share of military service in each state.

Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra says, "We are honored to receive this designation. Killeen has

long maintained a strong relationship with Fort Hood and prides itself in the support it provides

soldiers and their family members who live within our great city. This hard work and dedication

to supporting our military is a hallmark of our community, and one that I only see getting stronger

as we continue into the future."

More information about the award, and the full list of recipients, can be found here.

Source: City of Killeen