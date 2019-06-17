Construction project to cause Killeen road closures Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (file/ MGN photo) [ + - ] Video

KILLEEN, Texas - There will be some upcoming lane closures in Killeen that you need to know about.

The westbound lanes of East Rancier Avenue will be closed near the intersection of 4th Street on Tuesday and Wednesday. This will take place between 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Crews will be replacing concrete, and the job should be done by Thursday.

All cars will be diverted to the inside lane, and drivers are cautioned to obey all traffic control devices.