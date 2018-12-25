Crash brings China Spring power outage

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHINA SPRING, TX - The Department of Public Safety reports a single vehicle traffic crash has led to a power outage for a part of the China Spring area on Christmas Eve morning.

Troopers say the crash at Culpepper Lane near Talbert Ranch Road was reported at 4:20 a.m.

There were no fatalities,though two people were sent to the hospital with injuries.

A vehicle struck a utility pole knocking out power in the area on a morning where temperatures were hovering around the freezing mark.

DPS spokesman Ryan Howard said that the investigation showed a Hyundai passenger car was traveling southeast at a speed that was unsafe to make a curve and left the roadway striking the pole.

He also said that the investigation is ongoing and charges are possible.

Oncor's service outage map showed over 3,180 customers were affected.

The crew safely worked to restore the power as quickly as they could.

Power was reported restored late Monday morning.

Some homeowners told us they had power, but their water was cut off as the electricity directly affects their water pumps.

Arman Dozapata of China Spring is grateful for the flashlight on his phone after his electricity got knocked out this morning.

He says, "I had a lamp on and I had all the power out because my heater had gone. For morning people I feel like it was a very big inconvenience. We should be grateful enough that we can survive without it because there is parts of the world that cannot survive without energy."

Another neighbor Ralph Schan was lucky to have his electricity, but had his water pump cut off.

He knew something went wrong when he heard a loud noise.

He describes the accident scene, "Big boom, my wife thought somebody was shooting out here and then with all the police lights and stuff we were like oh..."

Some homeowners told Fox 44 that speeding is an ongoing problem in that area.

The speed limit is 45 miles per hour.

Charles Lucas, a resident says, "My mailbox has been taken out, my fence has been taken out, one car went through my field and rolled through the little valley and ended up upside down."