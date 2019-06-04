Crawford Police enforcing strict rules at Tonkawa Falls

Crawford Police are cracking down on rule-breakers after seeing excessive violations at Tonkawa Falls.

Some visitors say things are getting so bad that officers and ambulances are being called out.

The Falls is one of a few places left for the public to swim in, but problems with rule violations are causing law enforcement to be more active.

Fees for parking began at the Falls on Saturday, and police say they aren’t afraid to kick someone out.

“It’s a really nice waterfall, and I really think they should keep it clean because I really want it to stay clean,” says visitor Colt Gentry.

Police say there has been a lot of trash left behind and just general rule breaking, but none of this was happening on Tuesday – and there wasn’t even someone taking a parking fee.

The Falls posted last Sunday that a $10 parking fee was being taken up by the Crawford Masonic Lodge.

“I don’t really like it, but I guess it will be good because it will raise money to keep the park looking nice,” says visitor Shelbe Kaminski.

“I think it’s a good thing. That way, trash doesn’t get in the waters and pollute the waters,” says visitor Tatum Weaver.

Park rangers for Lake Waco estimate they could reopen some flooded parks by June 21, but everyone needs to be respectful of the areas or they could be cited.

“That’s one of the reasons that it takes so long for the parks to be reopened. We have to pick up the trash and the debris, and if it was trashed by the public before that, then that just adds to it,” says Park Ranger Courtney Heuring.