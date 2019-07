Harker Heights police are investigating a crash on West Central Texas Expressway that ended with one man dead.

Officers say the 29-year-old man was crossing an unlighted section of the road just before 4am on Saturday when a red 2013 Hyundai Genesis hit him.

The man was wearing all dark clothing at the time. He died at the scene. His name is not being released until his family can be notified.

Right now, there are criminal charges filed against the driver.