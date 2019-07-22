Deadly shooting has Waco PD asking questions

Waco police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place late Saturday night on Dallas Circle in the Trendwood Apartments.

Police say this started as a ‘shots fired’ call and was quickly upgraded to a ‘shooting’ call.

When the officers got to Apartment A, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

Justice of the Peace James Lee pronounced the man dead at the scene of the shooting. Lee also ordered an autopsy. The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

If you know anything about this shooting, Waco Police would like to hear from you.