Dealing meth brings life sentence

Daniel Louis Lopez. (Courtesy: McLennan County Jail)

WACO, TX - A 38-year-old Waco man has been handed a life sentence in federal prison as a ringleader of methamphetamine distribution ring.

Daniel Louis Lopez was among a total of twenty defendants named in indictments in August 2018, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth in Waco and throughout Central Texas.

Federal and local investigators said the group had been in operation since May 2017.

Lopez entered a guilty plea in January.