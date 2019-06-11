Distracted driving may have led to deadly hit-and-run

The woman accused of hitting and killing a man while driving into McGregor says it happened as she tried to plug in her phone. That’s according to the arrest affidavit for 23-year-old Bailey Carlson of Belton.

The crash killed 26-year-old Kayn Kemp as he walked to work.

Carlson is in the Bell County Jail on a charge of Failure to Stop and Render Aid Resulting in Death.

In the affidavit, Carlson claims she thought she hit a mailbox. When she saw news coverage of the incident, she says she realized what happened.

He says her 2005 Ford F-150 has been impounded and has significant damage.

The video below comes from a local smoke shop in the area. It shows the pickup driving by minutes after the crash. The passenger’s side headlight is out.

Source: McGregor Police Department