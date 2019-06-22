Downtown Waco art gallery needs your help to stay open

A downtown Waco art gallery may soon be closing its doors.

According to the owners of Cultivate 7Twelve, they are facing some hurdles and need some help financially from the community to stay open and continue to showcase local art and culture.

They say they need to raise $18,000 by September and another $12,000 by the end of the year. Owners say this is a good way to come together a save a piece of Waco culture.

“What we’re asking for is, you’re asking for the people who have enjoyed those things. Who have enjoyed the fact that they can come in here and see free exhibits every first Friday. Who enjoyed the concerts that they have heard here. Who just love the fact that they can come to a place where they can see their city represented in art. To come and join us whether that’s with the membership. Coming to one of these classes during Cultivate Days or just a straight donation,” says founder Rebekah Hagman.

Cultivate Days runs from June 27 through June 30. For more about the concert, classes and workshops available, you can go here.