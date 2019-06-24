Dozens arrested during ICE operation in Central and South Texas

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says federal officers arrested 52 people last week accused of re-entering the country after deportation and being immigration violators.

During the raid, agents arrested a Mexican national who a judge ordered out of the country in February because he was convicted of driving while intoxicated.

In Killeen, agents arrested another Mexican national convicted of assaulting a family member and ordered out of the country in February.,

According to ICE, agents arrested 16 people in Austin and Waco, 20 in Laredo, 9 in the Rio Grande Valley, and 7 in San Antonio.

The majority of those arrested are from Mexico at 47, with four from Honduras and one from Cuba.