Dozens arrested during ICE operation in Central and South Texas Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ + - ]

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says federal officers arrested 52 people last week accused of re-entering the country after deportation and being immigration violators.

During the raid, agents arrested a Mexican national who a judge ordered out of the country in February because he was convicted of driving while intoxicated.

In Killeen, agents arrested another Mexican national convicted of assaulting a family member and ordered out of the country in February.,

According to ICE, agents arrested 16 people in Austin and Waco, 20 in Laredo, 9 in the Rio Grande Valley, and 7 in San Antonio.

The majority of those arrested are from Mexico at 47, with four from Honduras and one from Cuba.