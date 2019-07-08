DPS: Passing attempt causes deadly head-on crash

Texas DPS troopers say a head-on collision between two cars killed two people and injured two more.

Troopers say the crash happened in Mooreville, on HWY 7 near County Road 499A around 6pm Sunday night. A Chevrolet car going west tried to pass another vehicle and crashed into a Ford SUV heading east.

The driver died at Baylor Scott and White in Temple. The driver of the Ford died at the scene of the crash. Two passengers in the Ford went to the hospital and are said to have non-life threatening injuries.

No names are being released at this time, because the next of kin have not been notified.

Texas DPS says drivers need to keep in mind that passing another vehicle on a two-lane road can be dangerous. The driver must make sure there is enough time to pass and get back in the correct lane before oncoming traffic arrives.