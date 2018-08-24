Elderly Cove man assaulted, his son arrested

Jason Kenan West

COPPERAS COVE, TX - Copperas Cove police report a 69-year-old man was assaulted late Thursday afternoon, with his son now facing charges.

The complaint paperwork in the case says police were called to an apartment at 2015 East Business Highway 190 in regard to the attack.

Officers met with the victim who said he was taking out his trash when a vehicle pulled up to him with the driver honking his horn at him.

The victim then said a man, later identified as his son, got out of the vehicle and approached yelling.

The victim ws then grabbed by the throat and slammed against a wall, being held against the wall by his neck, and held there for some time before being released.

A second officer noted that the son had given a statement about the incident acknowledging the acts.

Arrested was Jason Kenan West with police seeking a charge of injury to the elderly with intent bodily injury.