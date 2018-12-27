Emergency operation crews keeping a close eye on severe weather Video

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas - As the storms continue to push through Central Texas, emergency management crews are monitoring conditions in case of an emergency.

The Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management spent their entire day communicating with different agencies to see what is headed our way.

The crew is working with state operations and the National Weather Service to make sure they keep you safe and informed if things take a turn.

Emergency operations coordinator Frank Patterson says they were on a conference call first thing Wednesday morning with state and national agencies about incoming storms.

"It's not completely out of the picture or uncommon that we have and can experience severe weather, even tornadoes late in the year in what we consider the winter months," Patterson said. "As we get reports, we provide to them but also they provide to us information as well to what they are seeing."

Patterson says the last time Central Texas saw severe storms was October. Sirens in McLennan County were activated because of heavy winds and thunderstorms.

"In the event we do have a tornado warning and it's going to impact the city of Waco. Or surrounding cities like Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview, Beverly Hills, then we will activate our warning siren," Patterson said.

If weather conditions get worse, the county has storm spotters and law enforcement on call ready to assess any damage.

"Our biggest challenge is typically around the rivers and the low lying areas around the rivers," Patterson said. "It depends on how much water we get in the upper watersheds and on top of us is how it impacts us as well."

For now, emergency management crews are staying up a little later to make sure everyone is out of harms way.

"Just be weather aware," Patterson said. "It's the thing you have to do."