EMS dispatched to Temple High School

TEMPLE, Texas - Emergency medical staff was dispatched to Temple High School between 12:00 and 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Campus staff reacted quickly in response to four students who required medical attention.

Campus emergency response protocol was activated, and THS staff coordinated with police and medical personnel to evaluate students. The parents of these students were notified.

Two students were released to their parents and two were transported by ambulance for further evaluation.

Source: Temple Independent School District