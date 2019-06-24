Family of four displaced in Temple house fire
TEMPLE, Texas - Temple Fire & Rescue crews responded to a house fire early Monday morning.
The residence is located in the 1800 block of S. 33rd Street, and belongs to a family of four.
The family has been displaced, and they are currently living with family. No injuries have been reported.
FOX44 will have more information as it becomes available.
Source: Temple Fire and Rescue
More Stories
-
-
The Cameron Park Zoo is on a green mission! The zoo sold it's last…
-
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.