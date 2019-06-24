Family of four displaced in Temple house fire Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Courtesy: Temple Fire and Rescue) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Courtesy: Temple Fire and Rescue) [ + - ]

TEMPLE, Texas - Temple Fire & Rescue crews responded to a house fire early Monday morning.

The residence is located in the 1800 block of S. 33rd Street, and belongs to a family of four.

The family has been displaced, and they are currently living with family. No injuries have been reported.

Source: Temple Fire and Rescue