Family of four displaced in Temple house fire

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 02:20 PM CDT

TEMPLE, Texas - Temple Fire & Rescue crews responded to a house fire early Monday morning.

The residence is located in the 1800 block of S. 33rd Street, and belongs to a family of four.

The family has been displaced, and they are currently living with family. No injuries have been reported.

FOX44 will have more information as it becomes available.

Source: Temple Fire and Rescue

