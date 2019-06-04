Family Remembers Treyvon Thomas

It is our first day back from a weekend full of graduations throughout Central Texas.

We took you to McGregor High School last Friday, where families were able to receive diplomas on behalf of three students who died before they could graduate.

The father of one of these children now has a diploma in his hands and a smile on his face.

“I wish he was here so he could hold it himself,“ says Ricky Thomas, father of Treyvon Thomas.

Ricky is reflecting back on Friday’s graduation at McGregor High School. He says it was incredible, unforgettable, and a moment he’ll always remember.

“It’s done. We did the final walk. That was amazing,“ Ricky says.

While the stadium was packed with the graduates and their loved ones, Ricky’s mind was packed with memories of his late son.

“He knew how to kick a football. He knew how to run. He knew how to put a smile on people’s faces just for the fun of it,“ Ricky says.

Treyvon was 12 years old when he died after drowning. He had his whole life ahead of him.

“They discovered him underwater, and they tried to bring him back,“ Ricky says.

Although he passed, he went on to save other lives as an organ donor.

Ricky says it gives him a sense of comfort to know that because of his son, others will live on.

“He saved four people’s lives. Yeah. Four people’s lives,“ Ricky says.

This gave him and his family even more to be proud of – a hero and a graduate.

As for Treyvon’s latest symbol of accomplishment, Ricky already has plans for it.

“Take good care of it. Put it up high where everybody could see it when they come inside my house,“ Ricky says.