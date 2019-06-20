Fire shuts down paint recycling shop in Eddy

Hazmat crews are cleaning up after a fire ignited at a paint recycling shop in Eddy Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out to Southern Enterprises of Envirocare at 1551 Old Moody Road around 4:30pm. After arriving, they evacuated the area and shut down roads leading to the shop.

Firefighters from Bruceville Eddy, Lorena and members of the heart of Texas Fire Corps responded along with a hazmat team from the Waco Fire Department.

The hazmat team was asked to monitor air quality and assist with extinguishing the fire.

The hazmat team noted in their report that the fire appeared large as they arrived and they noticed a large explosion as they rolled up

After putting the fire out and the smoke cleared, firefighters allowed people to return home.

Fire damage to the building was extensive.

So far there is no word of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.