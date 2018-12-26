Firefighters donate to children's hospital Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Santa Claus made the rounds last night to every house in Central Texas -- but this morning he made a special stop at the McLane Children's Hospital in Temple.

Today is going to be a little more merry and bright for those kids.

"They're in the hospital for Christmas and that's not great, but being able to be here and give them presents and get them excited brings a really good feeling to all of us that are here," said Nolan Kunkel, Temple firefighter.

Dozens of Temple firefighters showed up this morning to unload dozens of presents for the hospital's children.

Presents are provided by the temple professional firefighters association and the firefighters are invited to pass them out at the hospital, and they all say they are happy to do it.

"It's a pretty good feeling knowing that they're going to be excited and joyful," said Kunkel.

Each child got about two presents a piece, and the firefighters were even able to share with some of the patient's siblings.