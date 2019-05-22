Fireworks allowed in Bell County for Memorial Day Weekend Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BELL COUNTY, Texas - Bell County residents will be able to buy fireworks this Memorial Day Weekend.

The county commissioner approved a fireworks distributer's request to sell over the weekend.

This is the first year the county will be allowed fireworks sales since the Texas Legislature approved the sell of fireworks on Cinco de Mayo, Texas Independence Day, and Memorial Day.

Bell County Fire Marshal Steve Casey began the inspection of vendors on Wednesday. He ensures they have a license to sell, there are no illegal fireworks, and that the building is fire safe. So far, only two people have called to be inspected.

Casey does want to remind everyone to be safe with fireworks.

"Everyone needs to be careful with thier fireworks and not discharge them in an area where they could have a grass fire. Also, don't leave your children unattended with fireworks. That's how accidents occur," Casey says.

Casey says this May has been really wet, which also makes for favorable conditions to sell fireworks in.

So far, there are two sellers on FM-439 and 317.