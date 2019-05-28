Five drownings reported in Bell County this year Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BELL COUNTY, TX - Game Wardens say five people have drowned this year in Bell County alone.

Authorities are urging people to be careful as pool and lake season kicks off.

"As it stands right now, we've got four drownings on Belton Lake - one them on Stillhouse and three out of the five are all vessel-related," says Brandt Bernstein, Texas Game Warden.

Bernstein worries because it's barely the start of summer.

"That kind of coincides with the holiday weekend, unfortunately. You know, getting close to the holidays or getting out to the summer and getting out of school. They have more time to recreate on the lakes and area lakes and things of that nature," Bernstein says.

But Game Wardens noticed one common pattern.

"In all of those instances, nobody was wearing a life jacket. So our recommendation is that everybody have a life jacket on," Bernstein says.

Bernstein says most follow the rule to have life jackets present, but they just don't put them on.

"If for whatever reason, you get out of the boat or it capsizes or an accident occurs and that boat gets away from you, that life jacket's going to save your life. We do not ever pull up any drowning victims that were wearing their life jackets," Bernstein says.

It's small task with large ripple effects.

"We just recommend that if you're going to be out at the lake swimming around or whatever, have a partner that can be with you in case you get in trouble. Stay close to shore because the lakes are up and high," Bernstein says.