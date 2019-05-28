Five people involved in two-vehicle accident

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (file photo)

SALADO, Texas - A two-vehicle crash occurred on FM-2484 at Brewer Road on Monday afternoon.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers responded to the scene. A 2012 Toyota SUV was traveling westbound while a 2015 Jeep was traveling eastbound.

The SUV turned left into the path of the Jeep, where the vehicles collided.

The driver of the Toyota has been identified as 68-year-old James Lyles, of Jarrell. Lyles was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center by medical helicopter for treatment of incapacitating injuries.

The driver of the Jeep has been identified as 48-year-old Eddie Williams, of Killeen. Williams refused treatment at the scene and was not transported. There were three juveniles in the Jeep who were reported not injured.

This crash is still under investigation.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation