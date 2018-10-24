Local

Former NASA astronaut visits West Ward Elementary

By:

Posted: Oct 23, 2018 06:22 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 23, 2018 09:15 PM CDT

KILLEEN, Texas - An elementary school in Killeen received a visit from a former astronaut on Tuesday.

Don Thomas visited West Ward Elementary School in Killeen during the school's Space Week. 

Thomas presented awards for students who were recognized for showing respect. He also spoke to the first and second graders who received awards. 

Source: Killeen Independent School District

