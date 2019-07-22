Former Texas State Senator running for U.S. Congress

Democrat Wendy Davis announced Monday morning that she is running for the District 21 U.S. House of Representatives seat.

Davis gained national recognition in 2013, when she lead a 13-hour filibuster to block Senate Bill 5. That measure included several abortion regulations. The filibuster succeeded, but Governor Greg Abbott called a special session where it passed.

Davis ran for Texas Governor in 2014, but lost to incumbent Gov. Abbott.

Right now, the seat for District 21 is held by republican Chip Roy, who was elected in 2018. The district includes Bandera, Blanco, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, and Real counties as well as areas of Bexar, Comal, Hays, and Travis counties.