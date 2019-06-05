Former Twin Peaks suspects want property back

Six men arrested after the deadly Twin Peaks shootings want their confiscated property back.

Attorney Paul Looney filed a petition in the 414th District Court Wednesday asking for authorities to return property taken from six of his clients.

They were among the 177 men arrested after the May 2015 shooting which killed nine people.

The last of the charges were dropped earlier this year.

Looney tells FOX44 News that while the petition only names his clients, he hopes it will help all the men arrested.