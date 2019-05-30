Fort Hood joint emergency medicine exercise begins Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (file photo) [ + - ] Video

FORT HOOD, Texas - The Navy and the Air Force joined Army medical units on Tuesday for a joint exercise at the Fort Hood Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC).

The purpose of the exercise is to train emergency medicine students in combat casualty care and will include aeromedical care and Forward Resuscitation Surgical Team (FRST) care in various scenarios.

Navy and Air Force medical teams will be joining Army medical units May 28-31 during a Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise, hosted by Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.

The students also will participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) concepts on simulated casualties at the Fort Hood Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC).

Participating units include the Navy Medical Center of San Diego, the Medical College of Georgia, the University of Nebraska, and an Air Force Air Medical Evacuation team.

The event wraps up this Friday. For a closer look at the action, you can watch the video below.