Fort Hood mom wins one year's worth of Dr. Pepper

WACO, Texas - A Fort Hood mom was the 2 millionth visitor to the Dr. Pepper Museum, and she was pretty excited!

Kathryn Robles won the prize of a year's supply of Dr. Pepper.

Robles visited the museum with her three boys and her husband, Ricardo.

Robles says Dr. Pepper is a favorite in her family.