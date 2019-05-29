Local

Fort Hood mom wins one year's worth of Dr. Pepper

WACO, Texas - A Fort Hood mom was the 2 millionth visitor to the Dr. Pepper Museum, and she was pretty excited! 

Kathryn Robles won the prize of a year's supply of Dr. Pepper. 

Robles visited the museum with her three boys and her husband, Ricardo. 

Robles says Dr. Pepper is a favorite in her family. 

