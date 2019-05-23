FOX44 reporter welcomes baby girl Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Camila Noel Mackowiak arrived at 5:53 p.m. on May 22, 2019. [ + - ] Video

The FOX44 News Team has got some exciting news to share!

Our own Nohely Mendoza gave birth to a healthy baby girl on Wednesday.

Camila Noel Mackowiak arrived at 5:53 p.m., and weighs 8.10 pounds. The new parents say they are doing well.

Nohely will make her return to FOX44 in a few months, but for now all we can say is congratulations and we hope she is enjoying her new little girl!