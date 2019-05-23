FOX44 reporter welcomes baby girl
The FOX44 News Team has got some exciting news to share!
Our own Nohely Mendoza gave birth to a healthy baby girl on Wednesday.
Camila Noel Mackowiak arrived at 5:53 p.m., and weighs 8.10 pounds. The new parents say they are doing well.
Nohely will make her return to FOX44 in a few months, but for now all we can say is congratulations and we hope she is enjoying her new little girl!
