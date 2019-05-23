Local

FOX44 reporter welcomes baby girl

Posted: May 23, 2019 03:35 PM CDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 06:30 PM CDT

The FOX44 News Team has got some exciting news to share!

Our own Nohely Mendoza gave birth to a healthy baby girl on Wednesday.

Camila Noel Mackowiak arrived at 5:53 p.m., and weighs 8.10 pounds. The new parents say they are doing well.

Nohely will make her return to FOX44 in a few months, but for now all we can say is congratulations and we hope she is enjoying her new little girl!

