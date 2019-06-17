FOX44 volunteers at Caritas Hidden Treasures Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WACO, Texas - All over the country, Nexstar employees are volunteering in their communities on June 17. FOX44's employees had a great time taking part in this wonderful experience!

"This is something that Nexstar does every year. It's called Founders Day. Basically, we volunteer for a few hours and give back to the community,” says Mandy Knight, FOX44 Weekend Sports Anchor.

”I enjoy doing it, because not only does it give me a chance to help my community, but it also gives a chance to bond with my co-workers,” says Raquel Whities, FOX44 Production Employee.

FOX44 got in on the fun at Caritas Hidden Treasures.

“We're basically testing electronics, we're going through clothing, everything that's donated to this organization. We're checking it out and making sure everything is good enough for sales,” says Reno Tandy, of Caritas Hidden Treasures.

”We are having a lot of fun out here," Mandy says. "You get to socialize with your co-workers outside of a work setting, but you're still doing something productive. And so, it's a lot of fun. I look forward to this every year. And we get pizza for lunch, so that's always an exciting part as well!"

Caritas uses the money made from sales to help support people in need in the community.

”It's amazing to be able to come in and help them get caught up in the warehouse," says FOX44 employee Della Watson. "There's so much here that needs to be done. A lot of help is needed here. We're able to come in and help them get caught up on a lot of things.“

The day was filled with hard work, laughter, and selfies. Most importantly, it was a day to help others.

"There's a lot of stuff here. There's a lot to go through. Every year this is a blast, and we have fun," Tandy says.