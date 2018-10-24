Franklin man held in Bremond murder

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Cody Nelson Tepera

BREMOND, TX - Bond has been set at a half-million dollars for a 29-year-old Franklin man held in the Robertson County Jail on murder charges in connection with a Bremond shooting.

Cody Nelson Tepera has been charged with the death of 38-year-old Marvin Gene Jones of Bremond who was shot multiple times during what police described as a domestic disturbance.

Law enforcement responded to a call at a home in the 500 block of East Jack Street at 8:07 p.m. Monday on a report of a shooting.

The victim was found behind the residence lying on a covered concrete patio.

Emergency medical personnel called to the scene made attempts to resuscitate the victim but were unsuccessful.

Tepera was still at the scene when police and deputies arrived and was taken into custody without incident.

A handgun was also recovered at the scene.

Bremond police say the investigation was conducted with th assistance of the Robertson County Sheriff's Office investigation and patrol divisions, Robertson County District Attorney investigators,. Calvert police, Franklin police, the Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers and the Bremond Fire Department.