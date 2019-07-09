LIVE NOW /
Free tuition for more students coming to UT Austin

Local
The University of Texas at Austin announced today that it is expanding its program to waive tuition for some first-time and transfer students. It is part of the university’s Texas Advance Commitment.

In the Fall of 2020, the university will cover tuition for students who come from a family with an adjusted gross income of up to $65,000. The university will also give tuition support to students who come from a family of up to $125,000.

That’s an increase of $35,000 and $25,000 respectively from the current levels.

UT Regents say this means UT Austin will provide full tuition to more than 8.600 undergraduates a year and help support another 5,700 students.

Here is a link to the Texas Advance Commitment webpage for more information.

