Gas pump skimmers found in Temple Video

TEMPLE, TX - Temple police report they are investigating the report of gas pump skimming devices at two separate convenience stores in Temple.

They were found at the Valero Service Station at 1706 South 31st Street and the Shell service station at 4005 South General Bruce Drive.

Police advise that anyone who has used a debit or credit card at one of those locations recently check your bank account for fraudulent or suspicious activity.

These skimmers were found in the pump body and were of the Bluetooth variety, meaning that someone located nearby would pick up the card information as it was used, not requiring that the device be recovered from the pump to get the data.

Police say there are two basic types of skimmers: internal and external.

They say that with regard to internally mounted skimmers, most retailers are now using a new form of security tape to prevent the dispenser from being accessed.

Once this tape has been tampered with or cut, it should "bleed".

If you notice this , let the store personnel know immediately.

Also if the little door on the pump looks like its been forced open, that it doesn't align properly or has unusual scraping or wear around the edges be wary and alert store personnel.

The external skimmers are installed over an existing keypad.

Police say to check if the keypad is raised by running your fingernail along the edge.

It may be loosely installed and will wiggle.

They also suggest look at the weathering of the keypad, noting that most fuel dispensers get weathered because of the elements and a new looking keypad on a weathered dispenser should be a warning sign.

Police say in any event, if you think it might be a skimmer to immediately let someone know.

Police say if you suspect you have located a skimmer or think you are a victim of one, contact your local police department and financial institution immediately.