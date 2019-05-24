Gatesville High School in mourning after student dies in car crash Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Chloe Janisch . [ + - ] Video

GATESVILLE, Texas - A community is mourning after Gatesville ISD student Chloe Janisch died in a car crash on Thursday.

Friends and family set up a memorial to honor Janisch on FM-107.

Janisch lost control of her pickup on FM-107, between Mound and Gatesville. That's when she was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead on scene.

Her death prompted Gatesville ISD to cancel finals this week.

"There were several students visibly shaken and several teachers that were very close to Chloe that were very upset," says Gatesville Superintendent Barrett Pollard. "We decided early on that we would let the teachers use their professional judgment to help the students out and just exempt all students from the high school [for] yesterday and today's exams."

Pollard says Gatesville ISD is hurting right now - with counselors meeting with some students.

"There are a lot of students absent today, [who] chose to stay home and be with family," Pollard says.

Janisch is the third Gatesville ISD student to die in a car crash this spring. This is something Pollard has never been through before as a superintendent.

"It's a terrible ordeal. So it's very sad," Pollard explains.

On April 27, Kyle Tennison and Ethan Sandell passed away after the driver of their pickup lost control of the car, crashing into a tree.

The Department of Public Safety doesn't know what caused the crash yet, but says Janisch was not wearing a seat belt.

"We always urge our students and families in general to be safe. And it's just a tragedy that this happened," Pollard says.

Graduation is still scheduled as normal for Friday night at 8:00 p.m.

