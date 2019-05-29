Giant hay bales snarl traffic Video

CHINA SPRING, TX - Waco police report a lost load at a key intersection on China Spring Road snarled traffic Wednesday morning right at peak traffic time for those trying to get to the China Spring schools.

A truck carrying large hay bales was making a turn at China Spring Road and FM 185 when two of the large, square bales came off the truck, one of them landing on a car.

No one was hurt, but the intersection was blocked just as morning traffic was picking up about 7 a.m.

Officers had difficulty getting to the accident scene because of the traffic.

Special equipment was brought in to try to push the bales out of the way and clear lanes for traffic to flow.

That area was already a bit of a challenge for motorists because of construction going on.

The large quantity of hay was initially pushed off into the construction area.