Goodwill employee hit by car during robbery Video

COLLEGE STATION, TX - College Station police are looking for a woman who hit a Goodwill employee with her car twice as she fled the store following a theft.

Police say it happened at the Goodwill Store at 2704 Texas Avenue shortly before 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

Witnesses told police the had was hit by a gold, four door Honda that left the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

Police say the store employee had been alerted to a theft by a female customer of the store and followed her into the parking lot to try to recover the stolen merchandise.

She ignored his demands to stop and got into the driver's seat of the Honda.

The employee then tried to write down the license number of the vehicle when the woman started the car and put it in reverse, striking him.

The man was able to stay on his feet after being hit, but she then backed into him a second time, knocking him down and driving away with the stolen merchandise.

Police say that since the woman inflicted an injury during a theft, the offense is automatically upgraded to robbery, making it a second degree felony.