Governor Abbott speaks in Belton for 'Get Out the Vote' rally

BELTON, TX - Governor Greg Abbott is in the middle of a 19-city tour across the Lone Star State.

This is part of an initiative to "Get Out the Vote" and encourage locals to vote Republican.

Around 300 people packed a dining room on Tuesday afternoon at Schoepf's Old Time Bar-B-Que in Belton to see and hear Abbott speak.

"But what we are here to talk about is very simple, you vote, we win, you don't vote, we lose," said Congressman John Carter, R, 31st District.

Happening now: Packed house at Schoepf’s BBQ in Belton to see @GovAbbott @KWKTFOX44 pic.twitter.com/4gT0Fm8td4 — Nohely Mendoza (@_NohelyMendoza_) October 23, 2018

Governor Abbott along with Congressman John Carter and the candidate for House District 54 Dr. Brad Buckley got locals excited for the midterm election.

"So all my friends from Lampasas County, to Harker Heights, Killeen, Nolanville and my hometown of Salado, I need you out there, I need your family and your friends going to the polls," said Dr. Buckley.

The Governor spoke on a topic which is on the minds of many right now.

"I want you to know that Texas is doing it's part to work with the President to make sure we do all we can to secure our border, as we speak, we have our national guard on the border," said Gov. Abbott.

He says the United States is working with Mexico to stop caravans from Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador.

Happening now: Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaking in Belton KWKT FOX 44 Posted by Nohely Mendoza on Tuesday, October 23, 2018

"I've been talking to the President, talking to secretary of homeland security about this caravan and they are working collaboratory with the country of Mexico, Mexico is working collaboratory with the United Nations, our hope and our work efforts right now are to make sure the caravan does not even make it to the United States," said Gov. Abbott.

Attendees of the event agree something needs to be done.

"I think every Texan is concerned about border security, so I think that's a very important thing for everyone," said attendee Mike Lawson.

"If they are illegals they need to get out, we need to handle them like they need to be handled," said attendee Phillip Stagg.

That's why Governor Abbott says people need to make their voices heard at the polls.

"You deserve to have your border secured, not opened up. it's Republicans who will do that. You need to make sure you go vote today so you send the message that Bell County is leading the way of keeping Texas red," said Gov. Abbott.

Governor Abbott will continue his 19 city tour in Irving, TX Tuesday night and in Tyler, TX on Wednesday.