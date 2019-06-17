Granbury woman killed in crash near Riesel

A 29-year-old Granbury woman was killed and two others injured in a traffic crash Sunday evening near Riesel in McLennan County.

The Department of Public Safety reports the accident occurred on State Highway 6 about  eight-tenths of a mile south of Riesel.

Investigators say the driver of a Dodge pickup going northbound lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and crossed the center median, crashing into a Buick SUV that was going south.

The driver of the Buick, identified as Hermaleen Haney of Granbury, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge pickup and a passenger in the Buick received non life threatening injuries.

DPS spokesman Sergeant Ryan Howard said the investigation was still active Monday and that charges are possible.

