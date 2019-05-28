Tires cause grass fires in McLennan County Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

At least two grass fires ignited in McLennan County Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of HWY 6 and Halsburg Road.

Firefighters tell FOX44 that an 18-wheeler lost two tires, and they caused the flames to spark. One of those tires hit a shed, setting it on fire. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halsburg, Mart, and Riesel firefighters were on the scene to put the fires out.

There were homes and a fireworks stand nearby, but they were not affected by the fires.

Right now there is no word on how the fire started.