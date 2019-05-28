Tires cause grass fires in McLennan County
At least two grass fires ignited in McLennan County Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of HWY 6 and Halsburg Road.
Firefighters tell FOX44 that an 18-wheeler lost two tires, and they caused the flames to spark. One of those tires hit a shed, setting it on fire.
Halsburg, Mart, and Riesel firefighters were on the scene to put the fires out.
There were homes and a fireworks stand nearby, but they were not affected by the fires.
Right now there is no word on how the fire started.
More Stories
-
After six years of operating the Jack
-
Three men have been arrested after a witness claims they were…
-
UPDATE: Bryan PD reports Peyton McVay was located…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-